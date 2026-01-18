Big Little Lies season 3 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more on Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of January? There is, after all, at least more evidence that the HBO series is coming back.

Let’s just start off here by noting the following, at least if you have not heard about it so far — the premium-cable network has brought on board Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame to work on the first episode of the show. The first two seasons aired pretty much forever ago, but the chatter of another one has been ongoing for about a year. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have each expressed interest, and we tend to think that at this point, it all comes down to 1) finalizing the story and then 2) figuring out the right spot in the schedule in order to see it.

For the time being, we should note that Big Little Lies season 3 is still a LONG ways out. As great as it would be to get back into this world sooner rather than later, the reality here is that 2027 is the absolute earliest it would be back. We have to hear first that a third season is officially a go and from there, you then have to assemble dates for the cast and crew to film. Much of the cast here is busy doing an array of other things, so you would likely have to be creative with that, as well.

In the end, we really do stand by some of what we’ve said here in the past — only bring the show back if you are confident it can be great. The second season was solid, but we’re not sure that even with Meryl Streep, it came close to touching the greatness of the first.

