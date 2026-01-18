Murderbot season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about Murderbot season 2 between now and the end of January? Make no mistake that of course, we would love to have more of the series and soon!

As for whether or not that is about to happen anytime soon, this is where we do have to share the bad news. At the time of this writing, there has yet to be a lot of specific filming news regarding what’s ahead for Alexander Skarsgard and the rest of the cast. Apple TV has already renewed it and thanks to that, we are at least happy to know that it will be back at some point. There is a lot more material to adapt, and certainly more adventures for SecUnit across the universe.

Story-wise, we would imagine the big question here is going to be whether or not SecUnit is going to interact with its old team at all in season 2. After all, it made a decision to go off on its own, something that felt heartbreaking to others and yet, it made an element of sense. This is a unit trying to think for itself and sometimes, making mistakes is a part of it.

So when will the show return?

We would be surprised if there is any Murderbot season 2 premiere-date news this month and from where we stand, the most likely scenario here is that we see it return either in late 2026 or early 2027. While the episodes are shorter (and that may help filming timelines), this is still a sci-fi series and by virtue of that alone, it is going to take a little bit more time in order to turn a lot of this around. In the interim, let’s just hope that more people discover what we believe to be a hidden gem.

What do you most want to see on Murderbot season 2 when we do get a chance to see it?

