The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on both BBC One and Prime Video (depending on where you live), The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 will be here. Suffice it to say, this story will be massive.

So what is at the center of this story at present? Well, here is where we remind you first and foremost that this is the penultimate episode of the season, and that whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale. Pine seems to think that he has what he needs to achieve some of his goals regarding Colombia, but is he going to be successful? We have to wait and see on that, but we recognize already that this show is more than capable of delivering epic twists in a way that you rarely see anywhere else.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Matthew Ellis has been exposed, and Pine can no longer run. He meets Gilberto Hanson and offers a deal. Then, Pine covertly starts to work on Teddy and dismantle the Colombia operation from within.

We do not expect this particular episode to wrap a lot of stuff up — as a matter of fact, we’d be shocked in the event that almost anything was tied together completely in the finale. It feels as though the series is looking towards a season 3 already, with the great news being that there is not going to be anywhere near as big of a break between everything this time around.

Before we conclude, the last tease we can offer here is that more than likely, The Night Manager is not done dropping major twists. These producers showed with Hugh Laurie how capable they are of dropping them at a whim.

