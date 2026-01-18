Who is Judy Ann Prachyl? Landman airs title card tribute

Following tonight’s Landman season 2 finale, we saw a title card tribute to none other than Judy Ann Prachyl. Who is she, and what did she bring to the show?

Well, one thing that we should note right away is that the Taylor Sheridan series referred to her as the “nursing home OG,” a term that is clearly meant with a great deal of endearment behind it (especially given the Ainsley – Angela storylines from the Paramount+ show). She was also from co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s neck of the woods in Weatherford, Texas. This is where his Bosque Ranch is located, where he also helps to inspire and bring notice to future generations of cowboys.

Prachyl sadly passed away last year and in an obituary posted online, a special mention is made of Sheridan’s wife Nicole, a further sign of her ties to the family. We know that the Sheridan family does pride themselves greatly of being a part of their Texas community, which is evident further in how many series are now based there. It allows Taylor a chance to pursue many of his ambitions at once, and also cherish those closest to him at the same time. (The same obituary also notes that Judy Ann was a fan of Yellowstone and many of its various offshoots.)

For those unaware, title card tributes are historically one of the best ways that a show can pay tribute and honor those who are a part of its larger family. They continue to be a part of subsequent airings and in many cases, allow people to learn more about who they are at the same time. This is a substantial way to offer comfort to loved ones, and something that we have also see Taylor do with Yellowstone and some of his other shows over the years. He has paid tribute to people who have worked on his series, but also some who served as an inspiration or offered guidance along the way.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Judy Ann and all who loved her during this difficult time. We hope that this tribute does bring them all of the honor and peace intended.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







