Is Spartacus: House of Ashur new tonight on Starz?

Is Spartacus: House of Ashur new this week on Starz? Given the run it has been on as of late, of course we understand the thirst for more! This is a series that is full of action, drama, and romance, and there is likely a little bit of nostalgia thrown in here thanks to the love that exists for the original.

We do think that despite this series being an alternate-history telling of events, there is still a sense of palpable tension and excitement … and that does make the news we have today a bit of a bummer. There is no installment this weekend, as the network has given it one week off while Power Book IV: Force wraps up. If you are a longtime Starz viewer, you probably know that these breaks do at times happen, even if they are frustrating.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we say regarding the show’s future? Well, there are still two more episodes set for January — one on the 23rd leading into another on the 30th. If you want to know more about both, we more than have you covered — just take a look below:

Episode 8, “Horizons” – Achillia prepares for her return to the arena, while Ashur faces a devastating setback.

Episode 9, “Those Who Remain” – Caesar demands a painful sacrifice from Ashur.

For those wondering, the plan at this point is for the finale to arrive in early February and of course, we imagine that this will be a culmination of everything that we have seen so far. Because of the nature of this story, the exciting thing is that it leaves the door open for almost anything to happen. Be sure to prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see moving into Spartacus: House of Ashur when it returns?

Has the series lived up to all of the hype in your personal opinion? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







