The Hunting Wives season 2 premiere date: January update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Hunting Wives season 2 between now and the end of January? At this point, we probably do not need to tell you that the enthusiasm is there for something more. The first season became a surprise sensation and moving forward, there is a great deal of attention for where the drama (and its key relationship) is going to go from here.

Now, here is where we do have to share some of the good and bad news. Let’s start off, though, by noting that production for this season has already kicked off. However, that does not mean that the series will be streaming on Netflix anytime soon. There is a lot more filming to take place and beyond that, you have post-production … and then the streaming service can better decided whatever it is that they would like to do.

Is there at least a chance that The Hunting Wives could be released later this year? Absolutely, since we do not think that this is one of those shows like Stranger Things that requires some extreme amount of post-production. Netflix may not rush it, but we do tend to think that there is value in them trying to strike while the iron is hot here.

Story-wise, one thing that we do anticipate is more of the same. We know that there was a level of shock back when season 1 released, mostly due to the fact that the content was very-much different from what you get from your typical Netflix original. We do tend to think that a lot of that is due to the fact that the series originated over at Starz, but we do not think there will be some sort of sudden change now that there is a new streaming home for it. In situations like this, it just makes the most sense to go with what you know works already.

