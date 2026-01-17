Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 17, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the series has been off over the past several weeks, but is that coming to an end?

Well, of course we anticipated that the late-night sketch show would be back at some point in January, and here is where we come on board to say that tonight is 100% the night! You will be seeing the episode hosted by Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky tonight.

As for what we are most looking forward to seeing over the course of the episode, a lot of it comes down to this being the first Saturday Night Live in years without cast member Bowen Yang. This is someone who has been a committed staple on the series for a long time and because of that, it is absolutely going to be strange to not see him. Meanwhile, some sort of Stranger Things parody feels inevitable given that we have Wolfhard as the host, so that is one thing to expect comedy-wise. Of course, the cold open will probably be once again tied to current events, as that has become such a trend that it feels almost impossible for it to ever change. (With that being said, is the truth at this point stranger than fiction?)

Tonight’s episode is the first of three that we are going to be getting over the course of January. Once things are done for the month, we do imagine a hiatus is going to follow as NBC will dive into the Winter Olympics. Our hope remains still that there will be some really funny and creative stuff after the fact.

