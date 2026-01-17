The Pitt season 2 episode 3: Is there more Robby, Noelle ahead?

One of the more interesting takeaways that we had from The Pitt season 2 episode 2 is learning that Robby has a romantic connection. Noelle is an administrative nurse who helps to move people around the hospital, but it’s clear she and Noah Wyle’s character have some sort of history.

However, at the same time are they really that close? It seems as though nobody else in the hospital is that aware of what is going on with the two of them. Beyond just that, there are also questions regarding how much she knows regarding his sabbatical — she debates with him, after all, as to when he wants to leave.

Is there a chance that we are going to see Noelle again this season? Given her job it feels likely; yet, at the same time, this is not necessarily evidence that she and Robby have some long-term future. Here is more of what Wyle had to say on that subject to TV Insider:

“One of the ways to show that the character is having a difficult time making connections that are lasting is to show that he’s engaged in relationships that are really finite, almost intentionally finite, that he goes into them with the expectation that they will be finite or at arm’s length … So, he’s been having this lovely experience with someone who works at the hospital, and it’s all very grown-up and adult and understood that there’s no expectations and lots of freedom. But it’s a way of underscoring that the character’s having a difficult time attaching.”

We tend to think the story that matters the most right now on The Pitt is the nature of the sabbatical itself — what it is, let alone if it is something that Robby will still do after this long day. There are a number of huge questions floating about.

