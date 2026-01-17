Silo season 3 premiere date: The reason for the wait

Do we understand why there are frustrations regarding the wait for a Silo season 3 at Apple TV? Absolutely, as filming concluded several months ago. In theory, you could argue that the Rebecca Ferguson drama should be close to ready to air.

So what is really going on here? Well, consider this your reminder that even though this is not a superhero epic or a series of Game of Thrones style battles, there are a lot of visual effects — and putting those together and perfecting them is a process that takes some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

Back last month, Steve Zahn (who plays Solo on the series) had the following to say to Collider about where things stood behind the scenes at that time:

“Season 3 is still in post. It’s coming out. I don’t know when. It’s a complicated show. There’s a lot going on as far as visual effects.”

While we may all be collectively excited and hoping to see the next season soon, the reality is that Apple themselves have no real reason to hurry things along. The streaming service is more than likely super-aware that there are multiple shows, whether it be For All Mankind or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, that have been off the air for a longer period of time. They can therefore take their time a little bit more when it comes to delivering this particular story.

If you have not heard, the style and feel of Silo moving forward is going to be a little bit different from what we’ve seen the first two go-arounds. While we know that there will be some more action with Juliette and some other familiar characters, there will be time spent in the past learning more about how these characters got there in the first place. Go ahead and consider this your origin story.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Silo season 3?

Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







