The Traitors US season 4: Colton Underwood on Michael Rapaport

One day removed from one of the most explosive confrontations yet on The Traitors US season 4, we are hearing more from Colton Underwood. How is he feeling about Michael Rapaport’s comments after the fact?

If you need a quick refresher, the actor made a comment towards the former Bachelor at the Roundtable, one suggesting that he would be better at hiding a secret than anyone. Colton and many other contestants reacted to it as though Michael was speaking about his sexuality, which he eventually revealed following his time on the ABC show. Rapaport was eventually banished, with multiple contestants saying that they did not even care if he was a Traitor or not.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colton had the following to say regarding his immediate reaction to what Michael said:

I could just tell you how I took it, and I did take it that it was not in a gaming way and it was more of a personal dig at my past and what I went through and how I handled myself. I would be the first person to say I’m definitely not perfect, and I definitely made a lot of mistakes. But at this point in my life, it was five or six years ago when I first started the coming-out process, and I’m in just such a different phase of life with my family and professionally. A lot of therapy. The harder part is just putting myself back into that headspace of where I was at during my lowest.

Colton did say that Michael apologized and he is not holding a grudge against him. Rapaport posted the following on Twitter shortly after his exit:

BARS on BARS!!!

I played a hard game, I played a real game & I had a fun.

Never wanted to offend anyone watching or the cast,

Sincerely

The Dopest Smartes Realest to ever walk in the castle.

Are these two ever going to be the best of friends? Probably not, but the game moves forward. We also tend to think that nothing either party will say is going to shift the sentiment towards them following the episode.

Do you think we are going to hear a lot more about Michael on The Traitors US season 4?

