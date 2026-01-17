Gen V season 3 renewal: Why the long wait for news?

At this point, several months have passed since Gen V season 2 came to a close. Because of this alone, we would not blame anyone who has some questions. How are we still in this spot, waiting to get a larger sense of what is to come?

Well, to call this particular situation complicated is not even beginning to give it the due it deserves. This show is a direct spin-off for The Boys and while franchise head Eric Kripke has expressed interest in keeping it going, it feels like there are several moving parts, ones that include however the original series is going to conclude. It is one piece of the puzzle that on some level, plays into whatever will come next. Of course, the same can be said for however season 2 performed in the ratings — unfortunately, that is not insight that the folks at Prime Video give out.

Ultimately, we do like to think that behind the scenes, everyone involved has a sense of what could be coming next — just do not be shocked if we are stuck waiting for official news here longer than most other shows. Beyond just seeing what happens with The Boys, you also have to figure out how to assemble your creative team once more — a number of the people who worked on season 2 are currently doing other things.

Is there a shelf life to a show like this?

We recognize that it can be easy to argue this, mostly due to the fact that so much of Gen V is about superheroes in college. However, we also tend to think that there could be more life to it depending on how things end. Shows based in high school or college have gone beyond that before, so why couldn’t this one?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

