The Chi season 8 premiere date hopes with filming underway

Are we excited to see The Chi season 8 arrive at Showtime? You better believe it, though the feeling is still bittersweet. After all, this is the final chapter of the long-running series, which has had a remarkable journey and traveled through a number of different character arcs. People have come and gone and yet, the South Side still endures.

Today, what we can at least do is confirm that production is underway on this final batch of episodes. The news was confirmed by the series on its official Twitter account, and this means that there could be a chance to hear something more in the weeks and months ahead regarding either casting or the story itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for a possible The Chi premiere date, we do think you’ll be waiting for some time to get more official news on that. Showtime will likely reveal something a few months before it comes back and right now, our hope is that we get to see it either in the late summer or the fall. From where we sit, there are not many reasons to think that it will be back earlier than that. Once filming is done, there is still a certain amount of post-production to be done and that has to be considered.

How will the series end?

That’s going to be the question that floats around for a good while now but from where we sit, our general feeling is that we would like to see some sort of reasonably happy conclusion. There are people on this show who have endured so much, whether it be pain, loss, suffering, financial struggle, and a whole lot more. While the writing tries to keep things grounded, we do still want joy in whatever form it can take.

What are you most hoping to see on The Chi season 8 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







