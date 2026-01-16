is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, January 16, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We certainly would not blame anyone for wanting more of the series now. There has been a hiatus the past few weeks and with the Donnie Wahlberg drama being a first-year show, there is a case for giving it as many repetitions as humanly possible.

So are we about to see more cases for Danny Reagan to solve? Well, this may be time to take a deep breath…

The bad news that we have to share here is rather simple: There is no Boston Blue on the air tonight, and nor will there be one until we get around to late February. The reason for this is tied simply to the network’s preferred scheduling — since there would be a huge, natural hiatus next month because of the Winter Olympics, they have opted to wait until the other side of it to bring these Friday shows back. From there, the hope is to build momentum the rest of the way leading up to the finale.

Now if you are concerned that the long break will hurt a first-year show like this, the only solace we can offer is that there has already been a season 2 greenlit here. By virtue of that, there is no immediate reason to be concerned. CBS has faith in the long-term future here, so just cross your fingers and at least hope that we are going to be getting a little more info as we get closer to the end of the month. There are still a lot of new characters we want to know more about!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

