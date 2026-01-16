Power: Legacy premiere date hopes at Starz; will it happen?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Power: Legacy following the Power Book IV: Force series finale? We aren’t sure that the enthusiasm for this project has ever been higher. (Warning: Series finale spoilers ahead.)

As many of you who may be aware at this point, the end of the Tommy Egan spin-off gave us a chance to finally see Joseph Sikora’s character again alongside Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). It is easy to say that the two have a checkered history, but the idea of them potentially working together again is exciting. There would be conflict but at the same time, they’ve experienced in their lives already what happens when there are fractures. They should be eager to prevent that.

The dream scenario at this point would be to see Legacy next year, especially since there is another confirmed series coming in Power: Origins following the end of Raising Kanan. The issue at the moment here is not knowing whether or not the Tommy – Tariq series is happening. It is in development but, unfortunately, not confirmed. Our hope is that this changes over the course of the coming months, especially since there is some faith still in the larger franchise.

So why wouldn’t Starz want this? The only reasons we could think of are financial or creative — when it comes to the latter, we have the utmost trust in Gary Lennon, given that he knows this characters implicitly and is incredibly collaborative. Money is always a larger question mark, mostly because financial figures are not always shared to the public.

For now, the best we can hope for is that if Legacy happens, we get to see it at some point in 2027, even if it is later on in the year. If not then, you could look to early 2028.

