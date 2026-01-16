Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, January 16, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? Of course, it is hard to blame anyone out there who wants the series back at this point. We are in the middle of January and in theory, this is the time of year when a lot of shows tend to come back for midseason.

Alas, this is still not the case for the Fire Country spin-off starring Morena Baccarin. As great as it would be to have it back already, it does still seem as though the network has it on hold for a little while longer. The plan instead is for it to return at the end of next month, and the hope remains that we will at least be getting more info sooner rather than later on what is ahead.

As many of you who have watched Sheriff Country so far more than likely know, there is one priority that the series will need to get to right away when it comes back: What is happening to Travis? Is that character going to be okay? Our hope is that we get closure on that early and from there, the writers are going to move into a lot of other subjects shortly after the fact. We know that personally, we’re not ready to lose almost any major character yet.

Will there be more crossovers?

From where we stand, this is all but confirmed — with the central mystery here being whether we are going to see huge crossover events or something a little bit smaller. As far as we can tell (at least for now), both of these possibilities remain out there. The most important thing is that Edgewater remains a living, breathing community where we get to see characters thrive in a number of interesting ways.

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country when it arrives on CBS?

