MobLand season 2 premiere date: A Paramount+ update

Are we going to be getting a MobLand season 2 premiere date from Paramount+ in the relatively near future? Of course, we recognize why many out there would want more info sooner rather than later. The first batch of episodes featuring Tom Hardy, Ellen Mirren, and others managed to be a fantastic hit for the streaming service, allowing them to have a rare scripted hit that is not from the Taylor Sheridan universe.

So is there something more that we’re happy to report on now? Well, let’s just say that we can start to narrow down the launch window … at least to a certain extent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

The bad news at present here is simply that you do want to see more MobLand, it will not happen in the near future. Filming is actively underway featuring the cast, but that means that late spring or early summer is the absolute earliest you are going to see it. The show was included in a recent sizzle reel confirming a start date in 2026, but only the shows premiering recently had a “streaming soon” label attached to them. This means that we are likely still several months away.

As for what you can expect to see in the next chapter of the story, we do tend to think that this is one of those instances where the title alone is rather clear as to the sort of show you are getting. There will be more drama, complicated family dynamics, and big decisions made in the upcoming episodes. We also do think that there will be even more confidence on the producers’ part that they are delivering something great. This series within itself has had quite an interesting journey, given that it started as a possible Ray Donovan spin-off before then pivoting and becoming something a little bit different.

What more do you want to see on MobLand season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







