Lioness season 3 premiere date: A new Paramount+ tease

While we are still waiting on an official Lioness season 3 premiere date from Paramount+, there is at least a new reason for excitement.

Today, the aforementioned streaming service put out a new sizzle reel for some of their upcoming series and within that, we have confirmation now that the Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman show is officially set to release this year. This is not a shock by any means, but there is a little work we can do here to read between the lines.

After all, some shows in the sizzle reel (watch here) note that they will be “streaming soon.” However, Lioness does not — which actually does make sense, given the fact that it only started filming this past fall. Our feeling is that you are going to get a chance to see it come either late spring or summer, but it really just comes down to when Paramount+ has real estate that it needs to fill on the schedule.

As for what season 3 could be about…

For now, that does remain somewhat of a mystery. However, we do tend to think that Taylor Sheridan is not going to drift too far from the first two seasons, meaning that we will likely get another mission for Joe and the Lioness program. Our sentiment at present is that the stakes will be sky-high and the task itself all-consuming. In the past we have seen Cruz, Josie, and others forced to go deep undercover, and we have a hard time seeing that change.

On a personal level, what we would be perhaps the most interested in is some loose ends from the first season coming back — however, it does remain to be seen if that is something that Sheridan and the rest of the producers are eager to explore.

