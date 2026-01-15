Chicago PD season 13 episode 10 spoilers: Torres dives deep

If there is one word to describe Chicago PD season 13 episode 10 next week titled “Faith,” is it “messy”? Well, if nothing else it does look like Torres is in a spot where he is about to dive deep into some really tricky and delicate stuff.

Now when it does come to characters going undercover, it is easy to argue that Torres is better at it than most. A part of it comes down to his history, but also understanding how to get through to even some dangerous people. Does he get in too deep at times? Absolutely, and that is one of the concerns that you can have moving into the story here.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 10 synopsis that offers up more in terms of what lies ahead:

01/21/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres investigates the conspiracy surrounding the Morgan case, leading Intelligence into a tangled web of secrets. TV-14

Of course, we cannot be shocked that NBC is only sharing so much here, but our general feeling here is that Torres will be front and center for almost everything here. As for beyond this, the January 28 installment seems to be putting a little bit more of a spotlight on Atwater, and we hope that there will be at least something more come early February. After that there will be some sort of hiatus due to the Winter Olympics, and we will just have to see what lies ahead after the fact there.

In general, though, the one thing that we can be assured of is this: Chicago PD is going to be intense. It could also make you wonder whether or not these characters are going to make it out alive.

