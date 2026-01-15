Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10: Severide & Stella fears…

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10 arrive, and there are a number of storylines to wonder about.

First and foremost, though, we do have to look at what the network is primarily promoting for “Carry a Torch.” We heard at the start of the season that we were going to be seeing a crossover romance and clearly, that is happening here with Novak from this show and then Frost from Med. These can be difficult to do logistically, but we more than understand the show wanting to explore it!

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10 synopsis with more in terms of what is ahead:

01/21/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Novak explores a new romantic connection. Vasquez deals with the aftermath of his father’s recent release. TV-14

What about Stella and Severide?

Given that this is the relationship we’ve had investment in for so many years, we cannot pretend to be shocked that we are here talking about it here once more. Are these two going to be able to overcome what they have gone through? The events of episode 9 make us worried but at the same time, it is still hard to imagine a universe where the writers actually think that splitting the two up is a good idea. We would say that at this point, they (alongside Burgess and Ruzek on Chicago PD) are the two most important duos in this entire franchise, especially when it comes to screen time. We just think that we are looking at a situation where where the writers are showing a difficult patch, something that they will have to fight to work through.

Luckily, we are still of the belief that these two characters are very-much fighters…

