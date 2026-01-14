Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 8 video: Meet Dr. Laura Kaplan

Tomorrow night’s Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 8 is right around the corner, and yet another medical expert is coming on board. This time around, though, it’s a character who could end up ruffling some feathers between Richard Webber and Catherine Fox.

So what more can we say about Dr. Laura Kaplan? Well, she is played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and according to Catherine, this is someone completely at the forefront of urologic oncology. She also may be a part of something that Catherine is trying to set up that Webber is not too pleased about.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a new sneak preview that does a good job of setting up exactly what we are talking about here. It feels on some level that Kaplan is being brought around Webber in order to help him — and that is clearly not something he wants. We do recognize that in general, one of Catherine’s greatest strengths professionally is one of her personal weaknesses — she needs to be in control. Setting up something to “help” Webber without him knowing about it could be a source of great frustration, as it suggests to him that she wants to micromanage a part of his life.

Do we think they can get through this? Sure, and we certainly do not think that Richard should turn away anyone who is eager to help him. Unfortunately, we also know that James Pickens Jr.’s character does have a tendency to be a little bit stubborn, so we would be foolish to enter this next episode assuming that this is about to change. There is also a chance that Dr. Kaplan could be around for at least a reasonable chunk of time.

