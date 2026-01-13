Palm Royale season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV?

After the big finale this week on Apple TV, are we going to be getting a Palm Royale season 3? Or, have we already reached the end of this journey?

If you love the Kristen Wiig dramedy, we certainly understand the idea to want clarity on the future soon — also, this is a streaming service that does at times offer clarity on their shows fast. Take Down Cemetery Road, which managed to get a season 2 greenlit shortly after its season 1 finale aired. In another case, Pluribus got a two-season order from the moment it was picked up! Apple does like to give viewers comfort, as often as they can, that their favorites are not going anywhere.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there is no official renewal one way or another, but we hope that this changes soon! We do realize that the show has been in Apple TV’s Top Ten list for most of the past several weeks — and even high up on it, no less! However, we have seen instances where this is not a guarantee for renewal — take a look at The Last Frontier, which did seem to have an audience.

What Palm Royale has going for it is likely a couple of things — the audience is clearly here for it but beyond that, so is the prestige element. The show is largely received positively by critics and fans alike, and you have a cast full of noteworthy regulars and also guest stars. This is a world that does benefit you to have around as a streaming service, at least for however long it is needed to make the story feel complete. We would expect a decision on the future to come out here over the next couple of months.

