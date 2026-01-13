High Potential season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A midair murder?

Next week ABC is going to bring us High Potential season 2 episode 10, and are we getting the craziest case of the entire season in “Grounded”?

Let’s just set the table with the synopsis here before we get into anything else, and there is DEFINITELY a lot to say here:

The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto’s leadership conflict comes to a head.

Now, the idea of a death like this occurring mid-flight is all sorts of insane, and probably would not work at all here if we were talking about a Law & Order or some other show that is meant to be super-grounded. Yet, we’ve always found the Kaitlin Olson series to be more in the vein of USA Network whodunnits from years past, where the whole idea is to come up with murder cases that are off-the-wall but endlessly entertaining to figure out. We also tend to think this is why High Potential is so much fun to watch — there is a real sense of escapism that you get from checking out every single hour of it. Also, you have a chance to watch viewers piece things together in real time.

As for what is coming up after the fact here, we at least know that there is one more episode of the series to look forward to before the Winter Olympics comes around. Given that they do not technically start until February 6, there is at least a chance for one installment early next month. We’ll wait and see on that but in the interim, our advice is to simply watch live — and remember that we’re going to have a lot more to share along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 10 when it arrives?

