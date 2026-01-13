Will Trent season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Ava returns

As we look towards Will Trent season 4 episode 3 arrive on ABC next week, are we moving into totally-different territory for the series once more? Well, it feels easy to argue that, mostly because the first two episodes were so intricately connected. They allow for us to enter yet another era for the mystery drama, one that should feel both familiar and yet new.

The title for the next episode is “Studio 4B,” and that of course does make us think of a certain world of art / entertainment. This will tie into a case, but also allow us to see a character in Ava who has not been a part of this world for some time.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty’s instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Obviously, the presence of Ava will be important when it comes to the case here, but we do think that there is a larger purpose roped in here at the same time. We are, after all, quite curious to see whether or not we are going to be seeing this allow the title character reflect on what he wants his own future to be at this point. It goes without saying that a good bit of his life has been messy and while there are some parts of it that have been stable, other parts remain up in the air.

Also, who else is glad to see Betty make the synopsis here? For some reason, that alone makes us happy.

