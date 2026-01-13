Doc season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The ‘Inquisition’ ahead

If you were hoping to get some more news now on Doc season 2 episode 12, let’s just say that we’ve got it within and then some — and there is a lot to anticipate.

First and foremost, let’s just say that “Inquisition” is going to be one of those episodes that has life-or-death stakes. Beyond just that, it also does have career stakes for Amy! She has to figure out what happened when it comes to a key change at the hospital before something happens to her. If that was not enough, this episode is also going to feature more of Scott Wolf as Dr. Richard Miller — and if you’ve watched this show from the beginning, we probably do not have to tell you why this is a problem.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, check out the full Doc season 2 episode 12 synopsis now:

Charlie fights for his life at Westside with Hannah by his side. The Board launches an internal investigation into Brian Clark’s resignation, putting everyone in the hot seat and motivating Amy to figure out what happened before the hospital can make her a scapegoat. A familiar face returns to Westside and Amy is not happy about it. in the all-new “Inquisition” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Jan 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-212) (TV-14 D,V)

Is this episode one of those that feels like it could be a turning point for the whole season? It feels like it, and that is a big part of what makes us so excited to watch the events play out. We do think that this show is better-suited really amping up the tension now, as opposed to just waiting until the finale to hit us with one big reveal after the next.

