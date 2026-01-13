The Night Manager season 3: Tom Hiddleston looks ahead

For those who have not heard as of yet, The Night Manager season 2 is absolutely not going to be the final one over at Prime Video. There is one more that is already ordered and in a lot of ways, it is going to be connected to what you are seeing now!

The reason that this matters at this point cannot be overstated enough — there was an extremely long gap between the first and second seasons. Thanks to what we are hearing now, we will not be seeing history repeat itself again.

Speaking on this subject to TV Insider, here is more of what star Tom Hiddleston had to say on the plan ahead for the project:

“We’re working on it. Yeah, we’re working on it now … It’s not in official pre-production, but it’s in official development… We’re working on it, we’re refining the story and the architecture of what we really like.

“It’s very exciting because we’ve always been able to plan Season 2 and Season 3 as a two-volume story — 12 hours and 12 episodes are very different from six episodes, so we know where the story ends.”

One thing that we have seen the series cleverly do so far is sprinkle in elements from the first season in unexpected ways — take what we have seen already courtesy of Hugh Laurie. We have a lot of faith in the people involved here, whether it be Hiddleston or all of the producers. We also appreciate the notion right now of not looking any further ahead than the third season right now — there is no real reason to do that, and we do know that there is a lot of awesome stuff that can be done with individual six-episode blocks.

What do you want to see on The Night Manager season 2 the rest of the way, let alone season 3?

