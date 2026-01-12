Is FBI new tonight on CBS, January 12, 2025?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We do tend to believe that there is so much more great stuff in the tank for the crime drama this season. The problem here is just waiting in order to see it, as the series has been off at this point since before the holidays.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share some of the bad news: The series is still off the air. Not only that, but it is going to remain the case for several weeks.

We have detailed in the past some of the reasons why FBI and the rest of the Monday-night lineup is off the air, but there are some benefits to looking at it in more granular details. Take, for example, the fact that there is an NFL playoff game tonight and CBS may not want to air an important show opposite that. Meanwhile, next week is the college football championship game. They could have brought it back on January 26, but is there any logic in doing that with the Olympics right around the corner? They have clearly determined that they are better off waiting until late February, once they get to the other side of the Games and also when they can air the series for several weeks without any sort of regular interruptions.

When are we going to hear more news about what’s next?

It would be nice if it was to happen soon but in reality, we’ll get lucky to have a synopsis for the next episode back at the end of the month. You should also remember that we are going to have a larger franchise again around that point, and thanks to the arrival of the CIA spin-off with Tom Ellis.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

