P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn more about P-Valley season 3 between now and the end of January?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that we have been waiting forever at this point to see the series back on Starz. The second season premiered all the way back in the summer of 2022, which means that we’ve been waiting for more than three and a half years. Not even effects-heavy shows like House of the Dragon, The Boys, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters do not even take this long from one season to the next. We know one of the reasons for the long wait here is tied to the industry strikes of 2023, but a lot of that is far in the rear view mirror at this point.

So what is going on at this point? We know that it takes a while for post-production to be done for some shows, but in the end, it is Starz themselves who have final say — and this is a network that is known for taking a long time to get shows on the air.

Here is the silver lining

Well, we do believe that P-Valley will return at some point this year, and it is really just a matter of when, rather than if, we are going to be seeing it back. There is at least a chance we get some news before the months is over and if not then, we could be hearing more through the rest of the winter.

To us, the most important thing to note at this point is that the show gets a lot of support when it comes back. There are most likely a lot of fans who barely remember what happened when the series was last on the air! That certainly feels like something that they will have to figure out to make sure the third season is successful.

