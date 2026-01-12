The Traitors US season 5: Will Secret Traitor twist return?

As we do look more towards another two episode of The Traitors US season 4 later this week, there is still a lot to look back on from the premiere event. Take, for example, the success (or lack thereof) of the Secret Traitor twist.

Having a new Traitor turn up in the red cloak was something new this year to both the American and UK versions of the franchise, and it is not all that hard to figure out why the producers wanted to try something new. One of the important things for almost every reality show under the sun is that you find a way to constantly innovate — if you do hold true to a single idea for too long, you can be accused of being boring or stagnant.

So is there a case now to bring the Secret Traitor back? Well, we would be okay with it if there were some adjusted parameters, such as a longer shortlist — or, a way via clues for the Traitors to uncover their identity in advance. In general, though, the real problem is that one such person has too much power, and when their identity is eventually revealed (if they make it that far in the game), there is no real real for the other Traitors to work with them.

Let’s just put it this way — if the Secret Traitor does make it into the regular Turret, then the others know that they are great at keeping secrets. That makes them a threat, and it shows further the flaws of the twist. Of course, this season on the US show we saw Donna Kelce revealed before that happened, but we honestly do not think that she would have lasted too much longer regardless.

In the end, we do think it makes more sense that The Traitors US find a way to focus on new twists, rather than going back and trying to make this retroactively work. What would the benefit here even be, all things considered? Contestants would also expect it now.

