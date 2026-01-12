The Pitt season 3: EP looks ahead to long-term future

We are currently one episode into The Pitt season 2, and we already feel rather lucky to know that a season 3 is happening. This means that the creative team can start to actually plan what the next chapter of the story is going to look like, and also get some dates set for production to keep the series an annual event.

After all, we do think it is worth noting the immense effort that everyone involved is putting into this series. You are getting a new season every twelve months of fifteen episodes — compare this to series like Stranger Things and then Severance, where we are lucky to get them around once every few years.

So now that a season 3 is set, are the producers thinking beyond that? Well, in some way the answer here may be yes! Speaking to the New York Post, here is what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on that subject:

“My whole thing is trying to keep a show on the air as long as possible, in order to keep people employed … I think that’s a really important part of my job. And so, I will stay as long as people want to do it, and keep watching it. I think Noah [Wyle] feels similar.”

We certainly do not get the feeling that this show will slow down anytime soon. It has a core audience already, and we’ve already seen through the past several decades of medical shows that they can stick around for an extremely long period of time. We imagine that if there is any sort of creative concern here, it is the idea that Dr. Robby himself could burn out after how difficult the job is for him.

