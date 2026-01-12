Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 13 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it certainly makes sense to want to get a Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 13 return date. So what all can we say about it?

Well, it makes sense here first and foremost to get the bad news out of the way: We are going to be waiting a while to see the Zachary Quinto show back for a new installment. Because the college football national title game is happening on January 19, the aforementioned network is sensibly opting against airing a new installment there. Instead, the plan appears to bring the show back for more on January 26. From there, we hope that we get a good story given that there could be another hiatus before too long after, thanks in part to the Winter Olympics. (Ideally, we will still get a new installment on February 2 before that happens.)

Unfortunately, there are no specific details out there as of yet on the next Brilliant Minds but at the same time, we do think we understand the style and rhythm of the show at this point. There is going to be some sort of medical case that deeply challenges Dr. Wolf and his team as they do whatever they can to figure it out. Meanwhile, at the same time, we also imagine that there is going to be some sort of personal arc outside of the work that they are doing.

Before we go…

