Landman season 2 episode 10 (finale): Star on possible cliffhanger

Is there a chance that the Landman season 2 finale ends with some sort of cliffhanger? It does feel, at least for now, like that is something to think about. We know that a season 3 is coming, but Taylor Sheridan is often unpredictable when it comes to how he wants to end some of his shows. There are times where most loose are tied up, and also others where you are intentionally screaming at the television.

How are things going to tie together this time around? Let’s just say that no matter what, you will be eager to learn more about what is next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what star Jacob Lofland (Cooper) had to say about the end and where things could go next season:

I don’t even know if you can call it a cliffhanger. It’s just going to leave everybody wanting more. And I’ll tell you personally, I cannot wait to go back and start season three. I cannot wait. I’m looking so forward to it because of where we left off. Like, the first episode’s going to be awesome. I haven’t read anything, I don’t have any idea what’s coming. But I know it’s going to be awesome just from the set up that we have coming out of season two.

We do personally think that one of the most exciting elements of the story right now is watching Tommy figure out what is next for his career. If Cami has really fired him for good, is he going to try to work independently? It would probably be better for his health to get out of the oil business altogether, but we’re well-aware that this would be a far less exciting show.

Related – Get some more discussion now entering the Landman season 2 finale

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Landman season 2 finale?

Are you preparing for some sort of cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







