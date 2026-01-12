Landman season 2 episode 9: More on Cooper, Ariana scene

It is certainly fare to say that Landman season 2 episode 9 was all over the place, both in terms of major events and the tone.

Were there parts of this story that were absolutely ridiculous? 100%, with Ainsley and her new roommate being high on that list. However, we also had Tommy being fired from his job and beyond just that, the harrowing scene with Ariana as Cooper stopped her from being assaulted in the most horrific way possible at the last minute. Even before he turned up, there were still so many terrible things that happened, and these are things that she will have to live with for some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what is going to happen with Ariana moving forward? Speaking to Variety about what we saw this week, here is what the actress behind the role in Paulina Chávez had to say:

“I think that this incident is something that is not going to define her … Even with what we witness her go through, you see she is still very much a fighter. If anything, I feel like it’s going to bring her closer to Cooper and the rest of the family.”

We do think she will need some time to heal, but it certainly does not feel like she is going anywhere within the larger story. After all, she and Cooper have gone through so much in such a short period of time and it would be unusual to break this story off now. Given that there is only one episode left, we imagine that a lot of the aftermath would be carried over at this point to season 3 — or, at the very least, that is what makes the most sense in our head.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight ahead of the Landman season 2 finale

What did you think about the events of Landman season 2 episode 9 overall?

How do you think Ariana recovers? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







