Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser skewers Sean Penn, Michael B. Jordan

We knew heading into the 2026 Golden Globes that Nikki Glaser was going to bring a lot to her opening monologue?

Well, first and foremost, Glaser made it clear that there were certainly more important things going on in the world. She made jokes at the expense of podcasters, of the political climate, but then also CBS News. This one was especially surprising, given the fact that the ceremony is actually airing on CBS. She targeted The Rock and Kevin Hart, referring to the latter as The Rock’s “plus one-half.” The Nespresso joke at George Clooney, meanwhile, was a little bit less successful. The truth about these openings is that not every joke was going to last, but at least she was willing to try them.

By the time we got to Leonardo DiCaprio, the problem was simply that we already knew what the joke was going to be. Yet, that was kind of the joke within itself, as this turned into a really funny riff on how we know almost nothing else about the guy. From there, we got into the jokes all about Sean Penn and the rest of the nominated movies. The Michael B. Jordan ones were fantastic — the Wicked ones were at least inspired.

Is Glaser going to be everyone’s cup of tea? No, but this is honestly what we like about the Globes. If you want something a little bit more serious or reverential, the Oscars often do deliver that. The whole theme of the Globes is that it is “Hollywood’s biggest party” and if that is the case, shouldn’t you be willing to poke fun of yourself a little bit in this environment?

What did you think about the opening from the 2026 Golden Globes featuring Nikki Glaser?

