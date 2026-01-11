All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 2: X-ray debates

After the premiere last week on PBS, are you eager to learn more about All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 2?

There are absolutely a lot of interesting subjects to discuss here, but let’s just begin by noting the following here: The world around these characters and the practice will be evolving. However, in the way that it typically happens for a lot of period dramas, it is going to be slow. This season is going to be a lot about adjusting to a post-war reality, and then also learning more about a number of major characters at the same exact time. Here is how the network described the season in general:

We return to Darrowby in May 1945 to find Skeldale House at sixes and sevens. As victory in Europe is declared, there is the promise of peace at last, but James is wishing for a greater sense of peace at the surgery as he juggles vet work with a busy family life and an exceptionally challenging Siegfried. Helen’s enjoying time with young Jimmy and Rosie but has big changes afoot at Heston Grange to contend with. Tristan returns from several years at war and will have to re-adjust to life back home in Darrowby. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall works hard to bring everybody back together and restore harmony at the surgery! We watch as our characters reconnect with each other and find their renewed purpose, as the world around them starts to breathe again and look to a brighter future.

Now, why not be more specific about the story next week? If you look below, you can see the full All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what’s next:

Tension sparks when James buys an X-ray machine for practice, challenging Siegfried’s traditional methods. Mrs. Hall learns more about Siegfried’s shenanigans, and Mrs. Pumphrey seeks advice from the team when Tricki Woo seems unusually distant.

What do you most want to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 2?

