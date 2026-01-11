Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/11?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It is certainly worth noting that if there was ever a time we’d love the show back, it is now. Just remember the state of current events, plus of course how adept Oliver and his entire team are at researching and delivering segments. The comedy is there, but they are often also well-researched and full of useful information you may not be aware of otherwise.

Unfortunately, we do still remain in a situation where you are going to be waiting a while to get anything more. There is no new episode set for tonight, and there is also no season 13 premiere date as of yet. Our hope is that we get it soon, with our general feeling being that the show is going to return at some point in February — most likely after the Super Bowl, and it remains to be seen how much the network will take the Olympics into account.

Now if there is one more thing that we have to think about leading into the premiere, it is the long-term future of the show. Last Week Tonight was renewed years ago through the end of this year, but the future beyond that is to be seen. While we can easily see it coming back, it really comes down to how long the host wants to keep going — especially in a late-night landscape that is rapidly changing.

Will the show cover any recent news subject?

We have talked about this before, but it is a risky proposition to assume that Oliver will do a deep-dive on any particular topic. The news cycle changes so quickly that by the time the series does come back, there could be dozens of other topics that overtake them when it comes to relevance.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it arrives?

