Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that before the end of January, we are going to learn the Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date? What about any other details regarding the future of the series on HBO?

The first thing that you really should remember here is rather simple, and it is that filming for the prequel series has already kicked off! This means that the network is committed to getting it back as soon as possible, which is nice given that there has already been quite a wait already.

Now, at this point we do think that the powers-that-be would like for the series to return this year — its presence in a sizzle reel not that long ago helps to confirm that. Is there a lot of work still to be done? Absolutely. This is a show that not only has a lot of different locations, but also does have its fair share of special effects that will needed to be added in after the fact.

Because of where we are in the process right now, our general feeling is that we will be lucky to see Dune: Prophecy get a premiere date announcement for the next several months. Our feeling is that something more could be announced in late summer, with the series itself coming back at some point this fall. In the end, though, this is all going to be up to HBO to decide, as they can choose to bring this show back more or less whenever they want. What matters the most is that they deliver a product that is extremely compelling, and we think there is a ton of potential here — especially after it looks like Arrakis is going to be featured more than ever before.

