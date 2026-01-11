Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, January 11, 2026?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We know that there has been a hiatus the past couple of weeks, with the reasoning tied to the holiday season. Yet, that is all over — so are we about to get Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast back?

Well, as we are very-much trying to line out here, we would love nothing more than to dive into Colter’s story here. Yet, at the same time, we have confirmation that it is not going to happen — and you will be waiting for a rather long time still.

So why is the network making the move that they are here? The simplest answer that we have is tied very much to the presence of the NFL playoffs on other networks. This is not something that they want to contend with and honestly, there are plenty of reasons why that is a bad idea at this point. They are well-aware that it would siphon viewers away from them, and in what universe would they ever consider that to be a useful thing for the future of the Justin Hartley show?

Obviously, it is clear that the NFL will not be on forever but even when it is over, the Olympics are set to arrive — and that is also airing on a competing network. What we are trying to say here is that there are very explainable reasons why you are going to be waiting until the start of March to see Tracker back. The long wait may be very-much frustrating, but it is done with the health of the show in mind.

Now if there is anything we can tease about the future of the show, it is that they will almost certainly kick it off by teasing Keaton’s fate — remember that they were in jeopardy at the end of the last installment.

