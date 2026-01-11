The Diplomat season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that more news on The Diplomat season 4 is going to surface before we reach the end of this month?

Well, we should start off here by noting that the Netflix series is making a solid effort to do something that we aren’t getting for many other streaming shows: Air on an annual basis. It delivered the third season not that long ago, and every single indication that we have suggests that we are going to get it back in 2026 for the next chapter. However, that does not mean it will be coming in the near future at all — we do imagine that we will be waiting for a good while still.

One thing that we do know already about the next version of The Diplomat is that we’re going to be getting a whole lot more of both Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford — the two were promoted to series regular not that long ago. Meanwhile, there is a chance that the story will be inspired in part by some current events, but at the same time we think that the creative team here is more looking to just do what makes the most sense for some of their characters.

If we are lucky, we tend to think that the best-case scenario here is that a season 4 premiere date is revealed at some point this summer and from there, we have a chance to actually see the series back in the fall. This at least feels like the most sensible thing here and in the interim, we know that Netflix hardly has a shortage of program. There are multiple hits that are slated for the upcoming months, whether it be One Piece, The Night Agent, or so much more.

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 4 when it arrives?

