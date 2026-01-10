The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Amazing Race 39 between now and the end of January?

Well, of course this is one of those situations where if you are eager to learn more about the reality competition’s future, it is hard to blame you for many reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that there is so much discussion around Survivor 50 over the past couple of months, and it makes sense to want to see Phil Keoghan back with some racers, as well. Don’t these two compliment each other more than any other lineup that CBS has played around with over the years?

This is where we do have to step in here with the unfortunate news that you won’t be getting The Amazing Race back anytime soon, even if it does make sense on a certain level. CBS has already revealed that they are going to be pairing Survivor 50 this spring with America’s Culinary Cup, an attempt to get them into the super-lucrative space of cooking competitions. We can’t speak to if that will be successful but with it on the schedule, we’re not sure that we see the Race back until the fall.

Could it magically be back sooner? Well, we would not rule it out, mostly due to the fact that we’ve seen this show work as a fill-in before on the schedule. Also, we can’t just ignore the fact that this season has already been filmed and by virtue of that alone, we’re just in a spot now where we are waiting to see what the network will want to do.

One more thing we are monitoring already…

What is going to happen moving into a possible season 40? This is a chance to bring back past racers or if not that, deliver some other sort of iconic twist on the format.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 39 when it eventually airs?

Are you hoping for some stronger and tougher challenges? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

