Task season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we will hear about a Task season 2 premiere date between now and the end of January? Or, just some news about the hit HBO show in general?

As per usual there are a few different topics to discuss, but it is worth starting off saying that the Mark Ruffalo show got a renewal so much earlier than we expected. We wondered for a while if this was set to be a limited series but as it turns out, that is not the case. We are now just left to wonder how long we are going to wait to see something more, especially given the fact that most of the big shows at the network these days take at least 18 months (if not longer) to come back on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

Based on everything we’ve seen so far regarding the future of Task, what we believe is that we will get a chance to see it back at some point in 2027. There are already indications that it will film in Pennsylvania, and knowing that indicates already that there are some plans in place behind the scenes. With that, we can start to hope that cameras will start rolling there this year.

As for what the next season will look like, it honestly feels like a combination of old and new rolled into one. While Ruffalo is set to return as tom, we do imagine that there will be largely a new case, with perhaps a few characters coming back from the first outing. This is not one of those shows that has a need to ever repeat themselves, and we tend to think that they will steer clear of that to the best of their ability.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on the Task season 2 renewal right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Task season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







