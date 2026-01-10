After what you see tonight on Starz, are you curious to get a Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 8 return date? We certainly do not blame you!

First and foremost, let’s begin by just noting that even though it has been nice to get new episodes of the pseudo-spin-off for most of the past several weeks, a continuous run was never guaranteed. After all, Starz does have a general tendency to give their shows brief breaks in the action. We are actually seeing that this week with another show on their lineup — and next week, it is going to hit the world of Spartacus. For now, the plan is to air the installment “Horizons” on Friday, January 23.

If you look below, you can see the full Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Achillia prepares for her return to the arena, while Ashur faces a devastating setback.

As many of you may be aware here, there are ten episodes constituting this season overall and with that in mind, we have to prepare for a lot of chaos as we get into the home stretch of the season in general. The basic premise of the story makes it possible for almost anything to happen to these characters, and it is certainly apparent that there will be copious violence and shifting alliances.

Beyond what is coming this winter, will there be more? For now, we’ll just say that there is at least a reasonable chance that a season 2 will happen. That is going to come down to what viewership is for the first season and unfortunately, Starz does not release that information publicly. However, we know that this is a popular franchise — and we do tend to think they will come crying out for more.

