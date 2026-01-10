Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 10, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the sketch show has been off the air for the past few weeks, but is that finally about to change?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we more than understand anyone who has heard the stories that the show will be coming back this month. However, we just are not at that place yet. The plan is for SNL to be back on January 17 with an installment hosted by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. From there, the plan is for there to be installments on both the 24th and then 31st, and we will see just happens from there. Given that the Winter Olympics start on February 6, there is a chance that the series is going to be going on some sort of hiatus for at least a little while next month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So are there any other headlines we can share regarding the future of SNL right now? Well, one of the big ones here is how we are going to see it function without Bowen Yang as a cast member. We know that it has withstood a lot of major exits over the years, but the past 12 months are the most radical for the show since it lost Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and more within the span of several months. Pivoting can be hard but at the same time, what this really means is that the writers / producers are going to need to find an elevate a number of new stars. If they can manage to do that, then we will start to feel a little bit more optimistic about whatever the future holds.

As per usual, we expect that the season is going to continue until May — we do not anticipate any big changes there.

Related – See more news when it comes to the next Saturday Night Live hosts

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when it does return to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







