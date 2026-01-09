His & Hers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big debut this week on Netflix, is there any chance that a His & Hers season 2 could happen? Or, was this series always meant to be short with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end?

This is certainly one of those situations where there is a lot that can be said regarding a possible future, but we should start by acknowledging that not everyone may be super-aware of the series in the first place — despite it having some big stars like Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson. Take a look at the official synopsis below to better understand what the story is:

Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.

Now if we are to look towards a possible future here, let’s just say that it would take a lot of creativity on the part of Netflix and the show’s producers for it to happen. This was designated from the start to have a beginning, middle, and end, as it is based on established source material.

Is it true that other limited series over the years have still found a way to come back? Absolutely, with one great example of that being Big Little Lies. Some shows, meanwhile (see Presumed Innocent), use the same title but feature entirely new characters and stories. What we’re trying to say here is that in the event the ratings for season 1 are strong enough, there is at least a chance some conversations will be had. It would be pretty crazy to think otherwise.

