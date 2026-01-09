Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, January 9, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Given that we have made it more than a week past the holiday season, it does feel like high time to bring the show back … right? January is also a pretty good time typically for TV ratings, as the cold weather traps a lot of people indoors.

So why wouldn’t the network go ahead and give us more of the show tonight? Well, there are a few different things worth getting into here…

First and foremost, we should just start by sharing the bad news that unfortunately, Boston Blue will continue to be off the air not just tonight, but for the next few weeks moving into late February. CBS does not want to program opposite the Winter Olympics next month, and clearly they do not see the value of bringing the Donnie Wahlberg show back just to then take it off the air again for another stretch of time. At least we know already that there is a season 2 coming, so there is little to worry about there.

So when are we going to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead?

Hopefully, that is something that is going to happen between now and the end of January — that way, we at least have a few more things to be excited about. It is our feeling that we’re going to be seeing some new cases, but at the same time, learning more about the Silver family. We need investment in everyone across the board in the event that the show lasts for several more seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

