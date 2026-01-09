FROM season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about FROM season 4 before January is over, whether it be a premiere date or something more?

Well, as per usual, there is quite a bit to discuss with the MGM+ hit, starting with what we believe the series to be and how it could start with absolute carnage. While we’ve learned more and more about the (cyclical?) origins of certain characters, the mysterious Man in Yellow has removed Jim from the equation, a consequence for all of their actions. It does appear as though every time the residents of this community take a step forward, something throws them another step back. This show is dark, scary, and certainly intense … and we do not believe that is going to change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM coverage!

Now, what could we stand to learn about season 4 before the month is over? Well, given that Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast have already wrapped filming for the season, there is a chance that MGM+ could start to share either an approximate time the show is out or even a month. Is it a little too early to give us an exact date? Maybe, but we want to be hopeful that we will dive back into FROM-ville at some point this coming spring.

Is there a chance that this is the final season?

In theory anything is possible, but that news would come as a surprise given that this is one of the few shows out there that is realistically getting more and more popular with every season, even when you think about a story like this having a certain shelf life. We’ve yet to grow bored with it, and tend to think the writers and producers have many more ideas as to how to make it increasingly twisted as time goes on.

What do you most want to see on FROM season 4 when the new season does surface?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







