The Pitt season 2 episode 2 preview: The chaos to come

Next week on HBO Max, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Pitt season 2 episode 2. Is the show about to ratchet up the intensity?

Well, in one way, we recognize that it is crazy to suggest that such a thing could even be possible, given that almost every second of it is intense as it is. In the premiere alone, we saw Robby arrive to the hospital at a time where there are a number of different cases, plus his temporary replacement potentially undermining him. Add to this the return of Dr. Langdon, a baby who has been dropped off out of the blue, Mel facing a malpractice suit, and Dana working to bring on a new nurse. We’re still scratching the surface as inevitably, even more patients are going to be arriving in due time.

There are no official details out there as of yet about the next episode of The Pitt but given its real-time format, it feels like Dr. Al-Hashimi will learn more about the mystery baby’s tests in the opening minutes. From there, we could dive deeper into the tension between Langdon and Robby as Mel continues to spiral in her own way.

Also, are we going to see some more characters step up with larger stories? We hope so, as we are very-much curious to learn about what is going to be happening with Cassie. At some point this season Shawn Hatosy is going to be back as Dr. Abbot, but the producers are probably going to try to make that unpredictable. Why even try to do something with him that is altogether close to what we got in the first season? There is not too much logic in that.

