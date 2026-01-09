Mare of Easttown season 2 may still happen, per Kate Winslet

Is there actually a chance that a Mare of Easttown season 2 is going to happen at HBO, and so long after season 1 aired? Well, it actually feels at this point that the odds are increasingly by some measure, and there is a major reason for it: Star Kate Winslet has already had some conversations about it!

Speaking to TVLine, Winslet herself noted that once upon a time, she did feel like this was meant to be a limited series. How, however, sentiments have started to change:

“There were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that.”

Now that we’ve said that, Winslet told the publication that if another season happens, it would not film until most likely 2027 … but we tend to think that people would be willing to wait for it.

One other thing that we find interesting about all of this is simply that Mare of Easttown is a project from Brad Ingelsby, who has since gone on to make another hit HBO show in Task — and that one has actually been renewed already for another season! He is going to be rather busy if this show also does get a green light, which we do welcome — mostly because Winslet is one of those performers who is never going to be out there begging for jobs. Odds are, she would not continue to be interested in this story unless she felt pretty darn confident it could be a hit.

Speaking of other “limited series”…

Here is your reminder that HBO is also considering making more of Big Little Lies, which already came back for a season 2 despite having a limited-series declaration at some point. In the world of TV, anything is possible.

