9-1-1 season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Will Hen get her job back?

We knew leading into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 8 there would be a chance we got some pretty incredible drama. However, who would’ve thought that this is what we would get when it comes to Hen?

As we look ahead, we still have a hard time accepting the reality that Chimney actually fired her; to go along with that, many other people may feel the same! The promo for the next episode suggests that Athena is going to have a few things to say about, and we do wonder at what point we could see Chimney start to have some serious regrets. Is he going to be able to get her back?

Well, this is where we will at least say that we would be totally shocked in the event that Aisha Hinds is actually gone from the series for good, especially if she really goes out in a way that feels not altogether eventful, all things considered. She deserves so much more than being let go!

As for what else you are going to be seeing…

Well, in true 9-1-1 fashion the show going to lean into current events in some of the most insane ways possible. In this case, that is tied to them using AI to potentially take over Maddie’s job (plus others in the call center) … only to them have said AI go rogue and end up killing people. How in the world does all of this work? That remains to be seen and while this may sounds ridiculous, we tend to think that there are such pitfalls possible when it comes to relying on technology to replace humans. We certainly don’t think that we are about to see Maddie alongside Hen on an unemployment line somewhere.

