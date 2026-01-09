Sugar season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be getting more news on Sugar season 2 between now and the end of January?

There are so many things that are worth being intrigued about entering the next chapter of the Colin Farrell – Apple TV show. After all, start with the simple fact that filming for it is already wrapped up and story-wise, we are preparing for a scenario here in which John Sugar is still on Earth, but also far more alone than ever before. The only other alien we know who is still around for sure is Henry, and he is certainly not on his side! As a matter of fact, he may be one of the few out there who knows the truth about what happened to John’s sister, which is one of the prevailing mysteries that is coursing through the series in general.

So are we about to learn more about the second season? We would love it, but then we have to remind ourselves that Apple as a service is very-much taking its time when it comes to releasing more information. This may not be their top priority going into the first part of 2026, as there are other series set up for them that have been off the air longer — just think along the lines here of For All Mankind, for example.

Based on the information we have right now alongside our own personal guesses, our general feeling here is that we’ll be lucky to see Sugar back at some point in the late spring or summer. Our hope is that a date will be revealed a couple of months leading up to it, and that will allow for all sorts of time for promotion. After all, we do think there are a lot of people out there who may not be aware of it at all.

