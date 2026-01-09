Law & Order season 25 episode 10 spoilers: About Brady’s son…

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 25 episode 10, a story that is titled “Dream On.” So what is going to be coming up next?

For those of you who have watched this franchise for the better part of the past two decades, there is one thing you most likely know: The stories are almost always best when they are personal. Moving into this installment, let’s just say that Brady will be front and center to some degree.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order season 25 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

01/15/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Brady’s son becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation, putting a target on her back. Price must prove the defendant’s alibi is bogus to make his case. TV-14

Of course, Brady could find herself very-much conflicted over the course of this episode, and for a reason that feels very much clear — she may want to support her son, but what does she do when evidence is presented? Are some other power-hungry people going to be eager to try and take her down? These are some of the ideas that you have to wonder about, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, of course Price is going to do whatever he can to achieve the desired result — that much is clear, but it has always been clear. We’re mostly just interested in all the twists and turns that come as a part of the problem. If you combine a deeply personal story with some top-tier courtroom drama, we do really think that you have a great recipe for success.

What do you think is coming moving into Law & Order season 25 episode 10 when it airs?

Are you ready to see some sort of big-time story with Brady at the center of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







